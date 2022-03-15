Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

