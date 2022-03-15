Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

NYSE ALB opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.94 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

