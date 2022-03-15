Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 28,900 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 14.67% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6,434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of CMDY stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.