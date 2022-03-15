Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.52. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -47.48.
In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.
Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
