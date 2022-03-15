Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.52. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -47.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

