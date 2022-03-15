Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AKU opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. Akumin has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

