Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of AKU opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. Akumin has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
About Akumin (Get Rating)
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
