Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.64 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Akash Network has a market cap of $118.64 million and approximately $966,368.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

