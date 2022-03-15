Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.24 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,158 shares of company stock valued at $44,251,510 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

