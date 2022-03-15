Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 87.95. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $6,647,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agiliti by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

