Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.54.

A opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

