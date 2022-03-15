Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,908,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,775,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

