Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

