Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
About Africa Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.