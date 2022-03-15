AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
