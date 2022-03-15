AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

