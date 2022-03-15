AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASLE stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AerSale by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AerSale by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

