Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.74

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.74 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of -29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.74.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

