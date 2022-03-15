Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.74

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.74 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of -29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.74.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)
Further Reading
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.