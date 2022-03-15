Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.59 on Friday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $385.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 171.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 255,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aemetis by 569.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 187,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.