Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

