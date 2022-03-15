Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. XPEL comprises about 9.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.56% of XPEL worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,800 shares of company stock worth $17,131,340 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 5,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

