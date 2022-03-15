AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

