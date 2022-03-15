ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,520. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

