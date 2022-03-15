Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

ASLI opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £404.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,304.29).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

