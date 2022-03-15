Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 589,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,466. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,939,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

