Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE AWP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 589,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,466. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
