9,936 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,936 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $280.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

