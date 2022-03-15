946 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

