$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report sales of $876.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $833.46 million to $1.03 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

