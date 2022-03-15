772 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

