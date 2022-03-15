$736.52 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) to post $736.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.28 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

WERN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.