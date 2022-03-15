$721.71 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report $721.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.40 million and the highest is $743.90 million. Viasat reported sales of $595.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 354,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,669. Viasat has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 163.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.