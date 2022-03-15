$721.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report $721.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $706.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.