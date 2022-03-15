67,600 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 215,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

GOCO stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.