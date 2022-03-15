674 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.22 and its 200-day moving average is $302.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

