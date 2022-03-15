$58.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will post sales of $58.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $275.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

INSE stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

