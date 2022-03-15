4,879 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $209.95. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

