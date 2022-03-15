486 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.92. 2,704,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,341. The company has a market capitalization of $459.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

