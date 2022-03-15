$405.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $405.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $473.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.72. 59,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 974,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

