$402.40 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) will post $402.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $424.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

SUM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 809,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,716. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

