3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

MMM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 66,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

