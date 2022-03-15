3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to report $136.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $129.60 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $604.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,047. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

