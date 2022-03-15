$310.13 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report $310.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.50 million to $322.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

