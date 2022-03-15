3,054 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

