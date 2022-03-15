$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to report $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.37.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.