$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 12,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

