2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to report sales of $255.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.20 million to $260.60 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.06.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $12,733,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.