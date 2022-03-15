$286.43 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $286.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.00 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

