$258.32 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $258.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,075. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

