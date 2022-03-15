2,528 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

