$235.55 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $236.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.