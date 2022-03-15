23,086 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

