$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE R traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $77.48. 668,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.