$2.44 EPS Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. 3,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,715. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

