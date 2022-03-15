17,926 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 523,971 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $18,635,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.40.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

